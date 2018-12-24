BONUS: A Very Mamamia Out Loud Christmas

It’s Christmas Day. A day in the calendar that can be filled with joy or sadness. Either way, the Mamamia Outlouders are here to wish you Happy Holidays and give you some pointers on how to avoid an awkward conversation with Uncle Dave over the turkey/ham/salad/turducken/ whatever is floating your boat this festive season.

On the show today we will be answering two very different Christmas Day group therapies and giving you some conversation starters for all that socialising you're about to be doing. And Jessie will be professing her hate for Christmas songs. So there really is something for everyone.

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.