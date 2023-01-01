Subscribe to Mamamia

In news that will surprise no one, not everyone is happy with the choice of the Australian Of The Year - again.

Plus… the Michael Clark/Pip Edwards ‘Circus’ is apparently not over. Are we still judging women on their dating history, weight, and parenting?

And, the culture has declared it's done with embracing 'cringe.' Are we ready for the return of the mysterious 'cool-girl'?

The End Bits:

RECOMMENDATIONS: Mia wants you to watch You People on Netflix.

Sign up to the Mamamia Out Loud Newsletter for all our recos from the week in one place.

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening. Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at outloud@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens & Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Assistant Producer: Susannah Makin

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au