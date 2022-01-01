Subscribe to Mamamia to catch up on all our subscriber-exclusive episodes

It's our last regular show of 2022, so we're casting our minds back to ponder the all-too-important but rather hazy question, 'what the hell happened this year?'

Plus, the problem with the questions we’re being told not to ask our friends and family this Christmas.

And, our best and worst of the week which include the infuriating term thrown at Mia, some tragically stubborn statistics, and the most wonderful birthday presents.

The End Bits:

RECOMMENDATIONS: Holly wants you to watch Wednesday on Netflix.

Sign up to the Mamamia Out Loud Newsletter for all our reccos from the week in one place.

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening. Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at outloud@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Assistant Producer: Susannah Makin

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au