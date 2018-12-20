$1700 For An Orgasm

mamamia out loud

20 Dec 2018 · 30 minutes

Women are going to extreme lengths to have an orgasm... The O-shot is a procedure which “takes blood from the patient’s arm, spins it in a centrifuge to “activate” it and produce “high quality” Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)."  This is then injected into the area below the urethra and into the vaginal wall to help you achieve orgasm.  And it will set you back $1700. But is not having an orgasm really something to be embarrassed about or should we all stop putting so much pressure on ourselves?

Plus its holiday season but there’s plenty of workaholics refusing to pull themselves away from the office. If that's you, we'll tell you why you need to pack your bags and put your feet up. 

And in these times of female empowerment and equal opportunity why are we still not ok with women proposing to men?

All this and more with Rachel Corbett, Leigh Campbell and Jessie Stephens on the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud...

Leigh wants you to visit her You Beauty store at Sydney Airport Terminal 2. 

Jessie wants you to listen to the Book Club podcast and download The Dream Podcast.

Rach wants people to watch Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and tell Jessie that she's wrong. 

Hosts: Rachel CorbettJessie Stephens and Leigh Campbell

Producers: Elissa Ratliff 

