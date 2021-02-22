Mamamia Daily brings you the stories you need to hear today, read by the women who wrote them.

On today's episode:

From Cult To Chaos: The Surprising Downfall of F45 By Erin Docherty

I Was A Victim Of Stealthing By A Man I Trusted. This Is What It Did To Me By Mary Rose Madigan

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

