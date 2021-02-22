Mamamia Daily brings you the three stories you need to hear today, read by the women who wrote them.

On today's episode:

Britney Spears never thought she would record music again. Then Elton John messaged her by Isabella Ross

'I'm a mum of four. These are the questions I always get asked, answered.' written by Angela Eves & read by Katie Stow

'Last week, a guy told me honestly why he was dumping me. I wish he'd just ghosted.' by Emily Vernem

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS

Host: Melody Teh

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.