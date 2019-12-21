News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Memoir or Fiction? Trent Dalton On Boy Swallows Universe

mamamia book club

21 Dec 2019 · 37 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trent Dalton’s childhood was filled with dark people, underground rooms and strange secrets. In his critically-acclaimed debut book Boy Swallows Universe, memoir meets fiction, as Dalton explores suburban Australia, brotherhood and the most unlikely of friendships. 

All the questions you had after reading Boy Swallows Universe are answered as Jessie Stephens interviews Trent Dalton about what is widely considered one of the best Australian novels of the last decade.

Remember, this is a Book Club, so we're assuming if you're listening you've read the book.  That means there will be spoilers, so if you haven't read it, grab a copy, get reading and join us after you've turned the last page.  We'll be right here waiting for you!

Come join our Book Club Facebook group here.

You can buy Trent Dalton's book Boy Swallows Universe on Apple Books at apple.co/mamamia

Listen to Season 3’s episode on Boy Swallows Universe with Jessie Stevens and Holly Wainwright here.

Your host is Jessie Stephens. 

Leah Porges is the producer of Mamamia Book Club. 

You can call Jessie and Leah on 02 8999 9386. 

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

More Episodes

Memoir or Fiction? Trent Dalton On Boy Swallows Universe

37 minutes  ·  21 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine

26 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Pisces

28 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Be Perfect

38 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Everything I Know About Love

32 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Lost Man

32 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nine Perfect Strangers

28 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

12 Rules For Life

48 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Boy Swallows Universe

32 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Book Club Is Back....

2 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BOOK BONUS: How To Be Perfect

21 minutes  ·  28 Aug 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self-Helpy Book: Make It Happen, Michelle Bridges.

45 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Sexy Thriller: Maestra, LS Hilton

39 minutes  ·  20 Aug 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Classic, Re-imagined: Eligible, Curtis Sittenfeld.

58 minutes  ·  13 Aug 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Memoir: The Anti-Cool Girl, Rosie Waterland

43 minutes  ·  06 Aug 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Thriller: The One Who Got Away, Caroline Overington

41 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Best Seller: Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

43 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Cult Read: The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up

43 minutes  ·  17 Jan 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Thriller: The Girl On The Train, Paula Hawkins

39 minutes  ·  10 Jan 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self-Help One: Big Magic, Elizabeth Gilbert

31 minutes  ·  02 Jan 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio