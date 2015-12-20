The True Crime One: This House Of Grief, Helen Garner

The True Crime One: This House Of Grief, Helen Garner
Would a man really stage an accident to murder his three children and get back at his estranged wife? That’s the question Helen Garner concerns herself with in this intimately observed court-house novel. The book follows the case of Robert Farquharson, accused of deliberately driving his car into a dam near Geelong. While the case captured, angered and horrified the nation, this novel is a meticulous study of character, of truth, and the reliability of memory.  It’s a brilliantly written, fly on the wall view of this tragic story.

Your host is Monique Bowley, with Gabe Lauder and Jo Lauder.

Contact the show via email: [email protected], via twitter @mamamiapodcasts or via the Mamamia Podcast Network facebook page.

