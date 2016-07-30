The Thriller: The One Who Got Away, Caroline Overington

It’s been dubbed 'The New Gone Girl'. A fast-paced female psychological thriller from an author who has twice won the Walkley award for investigative journalism. If you haven’t read this book, stop right there, thankyou very much. There is a big fat twist that we are busting to talk about it. Did it leave you throwing the book across the room, or throwing back a champers because you picked it a mile off? Does a book need to have likeable characters to be a good book? We’ll take a look at the plot devices and why this was quite a departure for Caroline Overington.

Show notes:

Your hosts are Monique Bowley and Jacqueline Lunn with Katy Hall.

The One Who Got Away is published by Harper Collins

Caroline Overington's facebook page is here

Join the conversation on facebook

Tell us what you thought via twitter @mamamiapodcasts

Or email podcast@mamamia.com.au

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network