The Memoir: The Anti-Cool Girl, Rosie Waterland

Imagine being doubled over from laughing, only to stand up and be punched straight in the guts. This debut novel from one of the most exciting writers in the Australian landscape, Rosie Waterland, will do that to you. Famous for her hilarious Bachelor Recaps, her memoir is a huge departure from the sequinned world of Bachie mansion. This is a skillful and raw depiction of life growing up in a dysfunctional family. And whilst the humor is black, the writing is like a lightning bolt. There is SO much to unpack. Crack the Jatz and pour a wine or two... you're gonna need it.

The Anti Cool Girl is published by Harper Collins

