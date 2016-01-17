The Cult Read: The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up

This tiny book has sold five million copies, spawned a music album, a TV show, and countless blogs, youtube channels and pinterest pages dedicated to the craft.

It's about more than just tidying up.

Marie Kondo says her book will make you more successful, more confident, and more motivated to create the life you want. The ‘Konmari’ method has a cult following with devoted worshippers of tidy-home-mantras. But what hidden messages are in this book? Is it really a tale of shame, of OCD tendencies, and of the moral highground that comes with minimalist living?

The book we were talking about was The Life Changing Magic Of Tidying by Marie Kondo.

