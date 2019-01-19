What's it like doing a book club on your bosses book? Let's find out. This week Jessie & Rachel Corbett sit down to discuss Holly Wainwright's latest novel How To Be Perfect. And we're not going to lie, they get honest.

From how, How To Be Perfect compares to Holly's first book, The Mummy Bloggers, who the characters are based on and whether Frances REALLY pressed record when she was in the room with Dr Darling, the ladies have a lot to say...

Remember, this is a Book Club, so we're assuming if you're listening you've read the book too. That means there will be spoilers, so if you haven't read it, grab a copy, get reading and join us after you've turned the last page. We'll be right here waiting for you!

Come join our Book Club Facebook group here.

You can buy Holly Wainwrights 'How To Be Perfect' on Apple Books at apple.co/mamamia

Your host is Jessie Stephens.

With thanks to Rachel Corbett.

Elissa Ratliff is the producer of Mamamia Book Club.

You can call Jessie and Lize on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.