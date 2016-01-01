News
Gloria Steinem Knows The Truth Will Piss You Off

mamamia book club

2 days ago · 36 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It was Gloria Steinem who said, “The truth will set you free… but first it will piss you off.”

Now, 62 years since she wrote her first book, ‘The Thousand Indias’, Steinem has published a book of her most iconic quotes.

“Without leaps of imagination” she once wrote, “or dreaming, we lose the excitement of possibilities. Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning.”

And then there was, “Some of us are becoming the men we wanted to marry.”

Now 85, Steinem is the author of eight books, and best known as one of the most effective and admired spokespeople of the American feminist movement. 

So, what is she currently pissed off about? And has the world actually changed that much since feminism challenged everything?

Remember, this is a Book Club, so we're assuming if you're listening you've read the book.  That means there will be spoilers, so if you haven't read it, grab a copy, get reading and join us after you've turned the last page.  We'll be right here waiting for you!

Come join our Book Club Facebook group here.

You can buy Gloria Steinem's books on Apple Books at apple.co/mamamia

Your host is Jessie Stephens. 

Leah Porges is the producer of Mamamia Book Club. 

You can call Jessie and Leah on 02 8999 9386. 

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

More Episodes

Gloria Steinem Knows The Truth Will Piss You Off

36 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Paullina Simons: What Makes The Perfect Love Story

23 minutes  ·  11 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Peter FitzSimons Knows How To Write A Bestseller

36 minutes  ·  04 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jane Harper's Formula For Writing Books You Can't Put Down

31 minutes  ·  28 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Memoir or Fiction? Trent Dalton On Boy Swallows Universe

37 minutes  ·  21 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine

26 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Pisces

28 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Be Perfect

38 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Everything I Know About Love

32 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Lost Man

32 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nine Perfect Strangers

28 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

12 Rules For Life

48 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Boy Swallows Universe

32 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Book Club Is Back....

2 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BOOK BONUS: How To Be Perfect

21 minutes  ·  28 Aug 2018

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self-Helpy Book: Make It Happen, Michelle Bridges.

45 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Sexy Thriller: Maestra, LS Hilton

39 minutes  ·  20 Aug 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Classic, Re-imagined: Eligible, Curtis Sittenfeld.

58 minutes  ·  13 Aug 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Memoir: The Anti-Cool Girl, Rosie Waterland

43 minutes  ·  06 Aug 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Thriller: The One Who Got Away, Caroline Overington

41 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio