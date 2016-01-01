Gloria Steinem Knows The Truth Will Piss You Off

It was Gloria Steinem who said, “The truth will set you free… but first it will piss you off.”

Now, 62 years since she wrote her first book, ‘The Thousand Indias’, Steinem has published a book of her most iconic quotes.

“Without leaps of imagination” she once wrote, “or dreaming, we lose the excitement of possibilities. Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning.”

And then there was, “Some of us are becoming the men we wanted to marry.”

Now 85, Steinem is the author of eight books, and best known as one of the most effective and admired spokespeople of the American feminist movement.

So, what is she currently pissed off about? And has the world actually changed that much since feminism challenged everything?

Remember, this is a Book Club, so we're assuming if you're listening you've read the book. That means there will be spoilers, so if you haven't read it, grab a copy, get reading and join us after you've turned the last page. We'll be right here waiting for you!

