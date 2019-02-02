Can you love and dislike a character at the same time? Does a story about of two being good to each other enough to make it a good book? Is this book an accurate description of loneliness? And what the hell is a jerkin?

On our final episode, we’re going to be discussing Gail Honeyman's book Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine.

Described as ‘up lit’, Gail Honeyman created the character of Eleanor in response to an article she read about loneliness, and now it’s being made into a movie by Reese Witherspoon’s production company.

But what is it about this book that some people loved and others hated?

Remember, this is a Book Club, so we're assuming if you're listening you've read the book too. That means there will be spoilers, so if you haven't read it, grab a copy, get reading and join us after you've turned the last page. We'll be right here waiting for you!

Come join our Book Club Facebook group here.

You can buy Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine on Apple Books at apple.co/mamamia

Your host is Jessie Stephens.

With thanks to Keryn Donnelly

Elissa Ratliff is the producer of Mamamia Book Club.

You can call Jessie and Lize on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.