BONUS: Out Loud's Best Books To Read This Summer

mamamia book club

11 hours ago

Dropping into your feed in 2021 with a bonus ep from Mamamia Out Loud.

After a year many of us struggled to find the energy and attention span for a lot of reading, Holly, Jessie and Mia are here with the page-turners you won't be able to put down in 2021...

From big hits to an old classic, and even one from our very own, here is your definitive list of book recommendations to read this summer, into the rest of 2021 and beyond.

THE END BITS 
Books mentioned:

The Good Sister by Sally Hepworth

Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld 

Three Hours by Rosamund Lupton

I Give My Marriage a Year by Holly Wainwright 

Below Deck by Sophie Hardcastle 

My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell 

Phosphorescence by Julia Baird

A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius by Dave Eggers

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

Darkness Visible by William Styron

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

