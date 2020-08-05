BONUS: Out Loud's Best Books To Read This Summer

Dropping into your feed in 2021 with a bonus ep from Mamamia Out Loud.
After a year many of us struggled to find the energy and attention span for a lot of reading, Holly, Jessie and Mia are here with the page-turners you won't be able to put down in 2021...
From big hits to an old classic, and even one from our very own, here is your definitive list of book recommendations to read this summer, into the rest of 2021 and beyond.
Books mentioned:
The Good Sister by Sally Hepworth
Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld
Three Hours by Rosamund Lupton
I Give My Marriage a Year by Holly Wainwright
Below Deck by Sophie Hardcastle
My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell
Phosphorescence by Julia Baird
A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius by Dave Eggers
Untamed by Glennon Doyle
Darkness Visible by William Styron
