Mamamia Book Club

Book Club is back! Each week our new host, Mamamia writer Billi FitzSimons, will be joined by two Mamamia writers to discuss the books you can’t put down right now.

This season of Book Club is available exclusively to MPlus members. To join, head to mamamia.com.au/mplus

If you want a head start, our first three books are as follows...

As well as access to our new Chatterbox function - where you can chat everything books and reading with Mamamia staff and guests - members receive 10% off all books purchased at Booktopia.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

