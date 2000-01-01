On Shannen's first episode hosting, she's brought her favourite topic to the table. Five men, one iconic band, and millions of die-hard Gen Z fans.

When One Direction broke up, millions of Gen Z hearts were broken, but there was still hope of a reunion...that was until earlier this year, when one member did an interview with one of the biggest Youtubers in the world and spilled some serious tea.

This episode, Shannen fills in Holly in on the rise and fall, and fall again, of One Direction.

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

THE END BITS

CONTACT US

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

