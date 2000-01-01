In the 90’s Pamela Anderson burst onto our screens as the bombshell lifeguard C.J Parker, but her very sexy public image didn’t go down well with everyone.

This episode Holly talks Shannen through the career of Pamela Anderson, what really happened with that sex tape and they unpack why women loved to hate her.

They also chat about the rise of #Pamcore and how Gen-Z are embracing their inner-bimbo.

