Welcome to Lowbrow! Your cheat-sheet to big pop-culture moments from the perspective of two women 25 years apart.

To Gen Z, Winona Ryder is the amazing Joyce Byers from Stranger Things. But to Holly's generation, she was a style icon, talented actor, it-girl, and subject of a furious tabloid flurry in 2001 (Em was 5 years old at this stage).

This episode, Holly explains what went down to make Winona decide to drop out of the limelight, and the problem with how the world treated her for her mistake.

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

Hosts: Emily Vernem and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producers: Tia Ucich and Lize Ratliff

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

