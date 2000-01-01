The year is 2003, Guy Sebastian wins Australian Idol, everyone is watching Finding Nemo, Eminem is enjoying his mums spaghetti, and Victoria and David Beckham are living out a fairytale romance.

The couple are tabloid darlings, and in July of that year David Beckham moves to Spain to play for Real Madrid. It's all fun and (football) games, until an assistant speaks out and leaves fairytale in shambles.

This episode, Holly walks Shannen through a rumoured affair, the dirty tabloid culture of the time and what it meant for celebs big and small.



