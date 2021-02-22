There aren't many Australian couples as loved as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, but how much do you remember about their love story?

This week, Holly takes us back to 2007, as Sydney geared up to host its own version of a royal wedding.

We hear about the ups and downs of Keith and Nic's relationship, as well as how the world and the media reacted. And we also learn that Shannen is a country music fan, which is a fact none of us saw coming.

It's one story, two generations and so much WTF!?

Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

