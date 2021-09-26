There's nothing more we love here at Lowbrow than royal gossip and a conspiracy theory and this episode has both!

Shannen takes Holly through the internets silliest rumour, was Queen Elizabeth reincarnated into Trisha Paytas' baby? Which obviously left Holly with one question... who is Trisha Paytas?

This is an investigation.

Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

