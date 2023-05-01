In the early 2010’s Gen Z cared about two things A LOT, the movie franchise Twilight, and the fact that it’s stars we’re dating in real life. That was until certain pap photos surfaced breaking the two apart and breaking the hearts of Gen Z’s (and oddly some Gen Xers) everywhere.

This episode Shannen takes Holly through a cheating scandal so big the former US President weighed in, and Holly surprises everyone with a secret obsession.

And, we have some sad news... this will be our last ever episode of Lowbrow. We have absolutely love bringing you stories from the pop-culture archive, thank you so much for joining us along the way!





Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

