Welcome to Lowbrow! Your cheat-sheet to big pop-culture moments from the perspective of two women 25 years apart.

Sienna Miller is having a moment. She's currently the star of one of the biggest shows on tv, Anatomy Of A Scandal. But in 2005, she was being splashed across tabloids and chased down the street by the paparazzi, after her boyfriend had a very high profile affair.

In this episode, Holly explains to Em how this real life scandal rocked the world at the time, and how the media's treatment of her almost ruined her life and career, and how heartthrob Jude Law fits in.

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

Hosts: Emily Vernem and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producers: Tia Ucich and Lize Ratliff

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Producer: Madeleine Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

