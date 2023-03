We have talked about A LOT of petty queens on this show, from Julia Roberts to Taylor Swift, but in 2023 we have seen a new bread of petty queens rise up... and we are here for it!



Enter Shakira and Lana Del Rey.

This episode Shannen unpacks Lana's infamous Tulsa billboard, and Shakira's brand new song shading her ex and his mum.

This episode really poses the question is pettiness the best form of publicity?



email us at [email protected]

Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

