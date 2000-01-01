This love story begins like all good ones do, in a bed.

Paula Yates met Michael Hutchence when he appeared as a guest on her breakfast TV show. The chemistry was undeniable, the problem was they were already in a relationship... with other people.

This episode Holly tells Shannen the rollercoaster story of Paula and Michael, the way the world reacted, and the impact it left on Gen Xers. But be warned this love story doesn't have a happy ending.

WARNING: This episode talks about drug abuse and suicide, if it raises any concerns for you or you just need to talk, Lifeline is always there on 13 11 14.

THE END BITS

Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

