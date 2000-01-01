"She became famous because of her sex tape". How often have you heard that about a high profile woman? In the 2000s, Paris Hilton was one of the most famous (and divisive) women in the world, and when an ex boyfriend released an intimate tape of him and the 22-year-old heiress, most of the world assumed she was in on it to promote her new reality show. But was that really the case?

This week, Holly breaks down the supposed 'sex tape strategy', why the same thing happened to Kim K a few years later, and whether we've learnt anything about image based abuse since.

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

