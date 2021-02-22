It's 2009, and Taylor Swift has just won a VMA for the music video for her song 'You Belong With Me'. As she graces the stage to make her acceptance speech, rapper Kanye West appears from nowhere and takes the microphone off her. And that's when the words "Imma let you finish" became immortalised forever.

On Lowbrow this week, it's Taylor vs Kanye, and the gloves are off. From their many VMA interactions to the infamous phone call between them filmed by Kim Kardashian, this is a bumper episode you can't miss.

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

CONTACT US

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Hosts: Emily Vernem and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producers: Tia Ucich

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.