Every couple of years, when the conditions are just right, a meme finds its way into our everyday lexicon. When you're waiting for a mate, and it comes bounding over, chick chick boom a phrase is born and lives on the internet forever.

This episode Shannen breaks down some of Australia's most popular (and random) meme's, and we unpack how exactly they've stood the test of time.

Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au