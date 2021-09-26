In every girl group there is one that stands out above the rest, in Destiny's Child it was Beyoncé, in Pussy Cat Dolls it was Nicole Scherzinger, and in Fifth Harmony it was Camila Cabello.

This episode Shannen takes Holly through the creation of Fifth Harmony, all the drama behind the scenes, and what impressionable Gen Z's took away from their demise.

We also hear about Holly's breakdancing past and if that's not enough of a reason to listen I don't know what is!

Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

