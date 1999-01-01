Welcome to Lowbrow! Your cheat-sheet to big pop-culture moments from the perspective of two women- 25 years apart.

Angelina Jolie: icon of the screen, drop dead gorgeous, human rights advocate...and to a certain A list celebrity in 1999, the woman who married her boyfriend.

In this episode, Holly blows Em's mind with the story of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton's whirlwind romance. But it wasn't all matching tattoos and vial's of blood; Billy Bob was in a long term relationship when he met Angelina on a movie set, and you won't guess with who.

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

CONTACT US

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Hosts: Emily Vernem and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producers: Tia Ucich and Lize Ratliff

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.