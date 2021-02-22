There are two types of people in the world; those who are one of Only Fans star Anna Paul's millions of followers, and those who have no idea who she is.

Shannen is the former; as a Gen Z she watches Anna's every move play out on TikTok alongside millions of others. Holly, unsurprisingly, has absolutely zero clue who she is, so Shan breaks down how she rose to fame, what her appeal is, and exactly what happened at her meet and greet that shut down Perth for a day.

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

