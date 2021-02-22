Over the weekend, a pop culture miracle transpired... A photo of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber hugging, cheek to cheek emerged and went VIRAL!

So why did Gen-Z lose their collective minds?

This episode, Shannen walks Holly through 'Jelena' (Justin + Selena's relationship), the drama, the significance, the lost years and why this pic was such a big deal.



Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

