It’s a cool September night, in Sydney in the year 2000.Ian Thorpe is just moments away from breaking the 400m freestyle World Record, and while that isn’t what this story is about it is the catalyst that turned one young Tassie woman into a Princess.

Welcome to Lowbrow! One story, two generations, so much WTF.

This episode Holly Wainwright tells us the story of how Princess Mary of Denmark came to be a royal, the media response and the way her fairytale is used to taunt other royal women more than 20 years later.

Hosts: Shannen Findlay and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

