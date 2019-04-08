Vicki Condon Turned A Midlife Crisis Into Her Life Purpose

lady startup

08 Apr 2019 · 38 minutes

Vicki Condon Turned A Midlife Crisis Into Her Life Purpose
From Mamamia this is Lady Startup, the show where female entrepreneurs share the secrets of building a business.

Rachel Corbett’s guest today is founder of Raise Foundation, Vicki Condon.

When Vicki turned 40, she decided she was either going to have a huge party to celebrate or work out what she really wanted to do with her life.  She chose the latter and sat down to write a business plan for what would be the first draft of Raise.

This blueprint stayed in the drawer until the shock death of a family friend.  Vicki had a passion for improving mental health in young people but after watching her friends go through the loss of their child she knew it was time to act.

Vicki started out with her programs in three schools.  These days Raise Foundation runs 85 programs and has trained over 3500 mentors.

So how did Vicki successfully turn a mid life crisis into a charity that helps thousands of teens?

Listen to find out...

If this episode of Lady Startup brings up anything for you, please call Lifeline's 24-hour telephone crisis line 13 11 14.

CREDITS:

Guest: Vicki Condon, founder of Raise Foundation

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

