Tiffany Hall's business had been going from strength to strength. She had built a community, created a product she was proud of and then she got an opportunity she couldn't pass up.

To work with Chris Hemsworth on his app Centr.

Tiff found the experience incredibly rewarding. But want she didn't realise, was that this new job, onto of being a Lady Startup would push her health over the edge. And that’s when the unexpected happened.

Tiff developed Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

She no longer could pump out fitness content like she used to, or engage with her community as actively as she wanted to. She had to suddenly take a step back from a business that she’d poured her heart into.

So what happens when you are the face of your business and suddenly you have to take a step back? How do you find a new direction while still staying true to your business?

LINKS

You can keep up with Tiff on Instagram or online at www.mytxo.com

CREDIT

Host: Shazzy Hunt

Guest: Tiff Hall

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Are you busting to start your own business but you don’t know where to start? Get info about The Lady Startup Activation Plan here... https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/waitlist/

Want insider tips and tricks for your business direct from Mia Freedman each week? Get the free Lady Startup newsletter here... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Want to help lift other women higher and maybe get a boost for your biz? Follow us on Instagram… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Looking for a community of kickass Lady Startups (and other women who want to start businesses)? We have a free one for you right here... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.