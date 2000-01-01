Lady Startup

Erin Cayless, Lana Taylor and Bonnie Hindmarsh were initially shot into the limelight through their NRL husbands. But in 2014 everything was set to change, when Bonnie got on an idea.

She wanted to flip a house.

Bonnie convinced her friends to quit their jobs and buy a house in Sydney’s northern suburbs for $800,000. They renovated it and made a profit.

In the seven years since Three Birds Renovations have flipped 14 homes together. But that's not all, they have written two books, created two online courses - so other women can learn how to flip and style their own home and along the way have accumulated almost 900,000 followers on Instagram.

So did they know that they would build a movement this big? and how did they upscale a service-based business and know what was the right move from their brand?

Erin and Lana join Shazzy Hunt

Host: Shazzy Hunt

Guest: Erin Cayless and Lana Taylor

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

