Lady Startup

This week on Mamamia's No Filter, Mia Freedman speaks to P.E Nation's Pip Edwards.

If you believe certain tabloids and websites, you'd be forgiven for thinking Pip Edwards is simply a socialite, an influencer, and the ex-girlfriend of a famous cricketer. But in reality, she's a successful businesswoman, a fashion mogul, and a single mum to her 16 year old son. And she's ready to talk.

In this conversation, she opens up about her business P.E Nation, life as a single mum and reality of co-parenting, and why she hasn't felt 'safe' in any of her relationships so far.

This is Pip Edwards story.

