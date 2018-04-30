Taryn Brumfitt: Body Image Movement

Welcome to Lady Startup the podcast where we get women who’ve started their own businesses to dish all the secrets of how they did it.

Rachel Corbett's guest today is Taryn Brumfitt, Founder of The Body Image Movement.

Taryn got a lot of attention back in 2013 when she posted an unconventional before and after shot of herself that was seen by more than 100 million people.

After a whirlwind of media attention Taryn started the Body Image Movement to try and spread the message of loving your body worldwide.

That movement now has over 250,000 social followers and has birthed an incredibly successful film, Embrace, that has been viewed around the world, a book, online courses and resources to help young women love the bodies they're in.

So how did Taryn turn a viral photograph into a successful business with a positive message?

Listen to the episode to find out...

