a day ago · 49 minutes

From Bumble To Sunroom: Why Michelle Battersby Became A Lady Startup
Michelle Battersby helped launch and grow Bumble in Australia before moving to Keep It Cleaner. She knows how to build and grow a brand. Which is why in 2020 she decided to start her own business. Sunroom.

Sunroom's mission is to empower women to create fun, safe, creative, shame-free content and be paid for it. Their aim is to start a movement that hands the power over to female creators. 

Michelle joins Georgia Love to chat Bumble, what it's like to finally be a female co-founder, the philosophy behind Sunroom and how she knew it was worth taking a chance on.

You can follow Sunroom's journey on Instagram or online at: sunroom.so/

Listen to the full interview with Kate Morris on How I Work: https://pod.fo/e/b95bb

Host: Georgia Love, Co-Founder of Georgia Elliot Sleepwear

Guest: Michelle Battersby

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

