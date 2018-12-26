Summer Series: Poppy King

Welcome to the summer series of Lady Startup! The show where female entrepreneurs share the ups and downs of building an empire.

Over the next four weeks, you'll be hearing a series if specially selected interviews that Mia Freedman did with amazing female entrepreneurs on her podcast, No Filter.

To hear more of her awesome chats head to... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/

This week's guest is lipstick queen, Poppy King.

Poppy King was HUGE in the 90's thanks to her range of Poppy lipsticks. If you’re a woman over 30 chances are you owned at least one of them, but probably more. Her first range was named after empowering female characteristics and within 3 short years, Poppy Industries had become the biggest cosmetics company in Australia.

At its height, it was turning over $8mill a year, which was huge in the '90s but in the early 2000s the company dissolved and Poppy moved to NY to work for Estee Lauder.

Now she’s back with a new range called Lipstick Queen, available in Mecca, and she talks to Mia about what it was like building a business at a time when female entrepreneurship wasn't a thing.

CREDITS:

Guest: Poppy King, Founder of Lipstick Queen

Host: Rachel Corbett & Mia Freedman

Producer: Rachel Corbett & Rachael Hart

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to the LadyStartup newsletter at our website... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Check out amazing female entrepreneurs or get your business featured on the LadyStartup Instagram page... https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]