Steph Claire Smith & Laura Henshaw On Growing A Community, Fast

Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw are no strangers to being judged.

For years, as successful international models, their income depended on how they looked, and their mental and physical health suffered for it.

So they decided to change their lives and start their own business, instead of working for someone else's.

In 2017, Steph and Laura co-founded Keep It Cleaner, a massively successful subscription program that features workouts, meals and wellness content.

They grew a community and changed the fitness industry.

Here’s how they did it...

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guests: Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw

