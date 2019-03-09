Season 2 Coming Soon

Lady Startup is back for season two!

Each week Rachel Corbett will be joined by successful female entrepreneurs to find out what it really takes to build a business.

Get inspiration from women like Kristina Karlsson, who changed the way we look at stationary with her Kikki K stores.

Listen to TV host and owner of kids fashion label, Chi Khi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, talk about how following your dreams isn’t always easy.

And hear from the founder of the world’s longest running curve modelling agency, Bella Management, Chelsea Bonner about why nice guys don’t always finish last.

All that and more on the brand new season of Lady Startup, kicking off Tuesday, March 19.

CREDITS:

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

