Lady Startup

Chrissy Flanagan spent a large portion of her young adult life searching for a purpose.

She tried what seems like every hobby imaginable, knitting, flamenco, did some travelling, practised the ukulele and just nothing stuck.

Until Chrissy found sausage making.

As Chrissy got better and better at making sausages she realised there was a gap in the market for quality snags made from good cuts of meat. So she launched Chrissy’s Cuts, opened a restaurant called the sausage factory and started brewing beer to accompany her quality snags.

Soon enough Chrissy became known as Sydney's Sausage Queen.

So how does one go about building multiple businesses in an industry you have next to no experience in and why did Chrissy ultimately leave her day job after being a self-proclaimed side hustler for so many years?

CREDIT

Host: Shazzy Hunt

Guest: Chrissy Flanagan AKA Sydney's Sausage Queen

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Production: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

