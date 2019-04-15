Samantha Wills Turned A Market Stall Into A $10 Million Empire

From Mamamia this is Lady Startup, the show where we pick the brains of successful female entrepreneurs to find out how they built their empires.

Rachel Corbett’s guest today is founder of one of Australia’s most well-known jewellery brands, Samantha Wills.

Samantha built her business from a stall at Sydney’s Bondi markets into an international brand with a revenue of over $10 million. Last year, when she announced she was closing the doors her customers and loyal online fanbase were very surprised.

So how did Samantha take her jewellery business from a trestle table in Australia to New York and beyond? And what made her decide to shut down a business she’d been building for almost 15 years?

Listen to find out...

CREDITS:

Guest: Samantha Wills of Samantha Wills

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to our newsletter and find out more about the Lady Startup courses at our website… https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Follow us on Instagram to see success stories from other female entrepreneurs or to get your business featured… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Want to take part in our survey? For your chance to win a $100 gift voucher find out more here.

This episode of Lady Startup was brought to you by Yellow Quotes. You can find out more here... https://www.yellowpages.com.au/