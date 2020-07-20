Search

A Story of Resilience, Creativity & A Chick In A Wheelchair

15 hours ago · 33 minutes

A Story of Resilience, Creativity & A Chick In A Wheelchair
Some businesses are born unexpectedly, from tragedies nobody ever saw coming.

When Samantha Longmore was 20 years old she was involved in not just one, but two shocking accidents on the same day.

Her life would never be the same.

One day, sitting at home in Binalong (in the Southern Tablelands of New South Wales) sick of feeling unsure about her place in the world, Sam made a decision to start a business in the most unlikely and unexpected way. 

This is the story of OhhBulldust.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guests: Samantha Longmore

Producers: Leah Porges and Samantha McDonald

