Roxy Jacenko: Sweaty Betty PR

Welcome to Lady Startup the show where female entrepreneurs share the ups and downs of building an empire.

Rachel Corbett's guest today is the Founder of Sweaty Betty PR, Social Union, Pixie’s Bows and Ministry of Talent, Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy started her first business at the ripe old age of 24 and quickly turned it into one of Australia’s most well-known and successful PR agencies, Sweaty Betty. She’s also built a personal brand that’s resulted in lucrative endorsement deals as well as most of her life being played out in the public eye.

So how did she go from a receptionist at a fashion label to one of Australia’s most well-known entrepreneurs?

Listen to find out...

CREDITS:

Guest: Roxy Jacenko, Founder of Sweaty Betty PR

Host/Producer: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to the LadyStartup newsletter at our website... https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Check out amazing female entrepreneurs or get your business featured on the LadyStartup Instagram page... https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]