Monica Meldrum Is Taking On The Snack Food Giants

From Mamamia this is Lady Startup, the show where female entrepreneurs share the highs and lows of building a business.

Rachel Corbett’s guest today is the founder of Whole Kids, Monica Meldrum.

Monica and her husband were frustrated they couldn’t find any tasty, healthy snacks for their nieces and nephews so they decided to take matters into their own hands.

They started out in a tiny rented house in Melbourne. And now Whole Kids has grown to become the largest range of award winning organic snacks for kids in Australia.

So, how did Monica and her hubby turn a personal frustration into a successful business?

Let’s find out...

CREDITS:

Guest: Monica Meldrum, founder of WholeKids.

Host: Rachel Corbett, Founder of PodSchool

Producer: Amelia Navascues

JOIN THE LADY STARTUP COMMUNITY:

Subscribe to our newsletter and find out more about the Lady Startup courses at our website… https://www.ladystartup.com.au/

Follow us on Instagram to see success stories from other female entrepreneurs or to get your business featured… https://www.instagram.com/ladystartups/

Meet like-minded women in our Facebook Group... https://www.facebook.com/ladystartups/

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Love the show and want to tell us about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Want to take part in our survey? For your chance to win a $100 gift voucher find out more here.

This episode of Lady Startup was brought to you by Yellow Quotes. You can find out more here... https://www.yellowpages.com.au/

Want to take part in our survey? For your chance to win a $100 gift voucher find out more here.