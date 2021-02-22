Lady Startup

Shelley Sullivan is a serial entrepreneur. Long before she founded ModelCo and MCoBeauty, Shelley owned a modelling agency, it was here she found her vision for ModelCo.

When models were coming into Shelley's office with orange hands from fake tanning, she knew there had to be an easier, and cheaper option. So she made Tan Airbrush, the world's first tan in a can.

Today that tan is believed to be sold every 36 seconds.

It's no coincidence that ModelCo has been kicking goals for twenty years. They've been innovating products, understanding their consumer and collaborating with the likes of Hayley Bieber, Elle Macpherson and Karl Lagerfeld, they've even had Celeste Barber come on board as an ambassador.

So what are Shelley's best-kept secrets for anyone wanting to succeed in business? And if she could go back in time, would she change anything?

Shelley Sullivan joins Georgia Love...

Host: Georgia Love, Co-Founder of Georgia Elliot Sleepwear

Guest: Shelley Sullivan

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

