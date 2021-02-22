The Activation Plan has been tried and tested by over 4,000 Lady Startups and counting.

Yep. Tested by literally thousands of women just like you. Women with a business idea, or a side-hustle. Women who, at the end of the Activation Plan, had the clarity, direction, and confidence, as well as the tools and support they needed to launch their business right.

So what does this mean for you?

Would you finally be able to dedicate yourself to that passion project you’ve been working on when time (and life) allows?

What about the financial freedom? Would it mean bringing in a second income? Relieving some of the stress from you and your family?

Would it mean working from home and not missing those family moments?

Maybe it would mean being your own boss?

Stepping out of your comfort zone, and getting that sense of purpose you just haven’t found in any other job?

Honestly, I relate. To every single one of those reasons. This is why I went out on my own, and I’ve never looked back.

LINKS

Enrolments to the Activation Plan are now open for a limited time. Head to ladystartup.com.au to find out more and to enrol.

CREDITS

Host: Mia Freedman, Founder of Lady Startup and Co-Founder of Mamamia

Producers: Bridgette Bathgate and Hannah Mansur

Audio Producer: Mikayla Floriano

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

